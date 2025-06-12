London Stansted Airport reports record pax in May-2025
London Stansted Airport reported (11-Jun-2025) it handled 2.7 million passengers in May-2025, an increase of 0.8% year-on-year and a new record for the month of May. The airport attributed the performance in part to the number of Tottenham Hotspur supporters travelling to Spain for the Europa League final during the month. The most popular countries during the month were Spain, Italy and Turkiye, with Dublin, Istanbul and Edinburgh the top individual destinations. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
Background ✨
London Stansted set new monthly passenger records throughout 2024 and into 2025, driven by continued demand for key destinations such as Dublin, Istanbul and Edinburgh, and with Spain, Italy and Turkiye consistently the most popular countries in recent months1 2 3. The airport also achieved a record 29.8 million passengers in 2024, surpassing its previous annual high2.