London Stansted Airport reports record pax in Jun-2026, confirms next phase of transformation works

London Stansted Airport reported (15-Jul-2026) it handled 2.9 million passengers in Jun-2026, an increase of 3.4% year-on-year and the airport's busiest June on record. The airport is projected to handle more than 6.5 million passengers during the peak summer travel season. London Stansted also confirmed the next phase of its transformation project - which is designed to give its terminal capacity to handle more than 40 million passengers p/a in coming years - will commence later in summer 2026 and will involve the construction of new 'skylink' walkways to connect the terminal to existing satellite buildings, enabling the track transit people mover system to be decommissioned. The five year programme was announced in Oct-2024 and has already facilitated the completion or commencement of multiple projects including development of an onsite solar farm, opening of a new domestic arrival building, an enlarged security hall, a new airside access security facility and more. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]