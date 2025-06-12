London Stansted Airport opens new domestic arrivals building

London Stansted Airport operations director Nick Millar confirmed (11-Jun-2025) the airport opened a new domestic arrivals building during May-2025, a key project in its ongoing GBP1.2 billion transformation project. Mr Millar stated: "In the last few weeks, we have opened our brand-new domestic reclaim building - a significant milestone for the transformation project - and we are underway with the first phase of work to upgrade and modernise Satellite Two, including new flooring, lighting and gate areas plus a refurbished domestic departures lounge". [more - original PR]