London Stansted Airport opens new domestic arrivals building
London Stansted Airport operations director Nick Millar confirmed (11-Jun-2025) the airport opened a new domestic arrivals building during May-2025, a key project in its ongoing GBP1.2 billion transformation project. Mr Millar stated: "In the last few weeks, we have opened our brand-new domestic reclaim building - a significant milestone for the transformation project - and we are underway with the first phase of work to upgrade and modernise Satellite Two, including new flooring, lighting and gate areas plus a refurbished domestic departures lounge". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
London Stansted Airport secured planning permission for a three-bay terminal extension in Oct-2023, designed to expand the departure lounge, increase seating and retail options, and enhance security and baggage capacity, with the aim of accommodating forecast growth and improving capacity at peak times1. It outlined a five year GBP1.1 billion investment programme featuring a GBP600 million extension and upgrades to terminal infrastructure, security, and sustainability2.