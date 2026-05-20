London Southend Airport looking at 'new carriers', 'based aircraft': Business development director

London Southend Airport business development director Nigel Mayes stated (18-May-2026) the airport is "looking at both new carriers and additional based aircraft" as part of plans for summer 2027. Mr Mayes highlighted the potential for ski routes and central and eastern European markets, adding: "There are a number of [public service obligation] routes that are coming up and it would be great if London Southend is seen as a possible access point into London". [more - Aviation Week]