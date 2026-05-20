London Southend Airport looking at 'new carriers', 'based aircraft': Business development director
London Southend Airport business development director Nigel Mayes stated (18-May-2026) the airport is "looking at both new carriers and additional based aircraft" as part of plans for summer 2027. Mr Mayes highlighted the potential for ski routes and central and eastern European markets, adding: "There are a number of [public service obligation] routes that are coming up and it would be great if London Southend is seen as a possible access point into London". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
London Southend handled more than 600,000 passengers as of Oct-2025 and recorded 24,500 aircraft movements, while expanding its workforce by 52% in 2025.1 The airport also surpassed 500,000 passengers in 2025 for the first time since 2019, with UK CAA data showing 130% year-on-year passenger growth.2 easyJet launched or planned new routes from Oct-2025 including Grenoble, Rovaniemi and Salzburg, alongside winter extensions of multiple leisure routes.2