London Luton Airport launches lilo exchange

London Luton Airport launched (31-Jul-2025) 'LLA Lilo Exchange', an initiative which offers a selection of free, pre-used inflatables to departing holidaymakers. Returning flyers can then drop off the used items in exchange for a free Fast Track security pass for their next journey from the airport. The initiative aims to address pollution, with airport research finding holidaymakers leave 20.9 million tonnes of plastic waste in holiday destinations. [more - original PR]