London Luton Airport launches lilo exchange
London Luton Airport launched (31-Jul-2025) 'LLA Lilo Exchange', an initiative which offers a selection of free, pre-used inflatables to departing holidaymakers. Returning flyers can then drop off the used items in exchange for a free Fast Track security pass for their next journey from the airport. The initiative aims to address pollution, with airport research finding holidaymakers leave 20.9 million tonnes of plastic waste in holiday destinations. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
London Luton Airport introduced further sustainability initiatives, including Arriva's GBP9.7 million investment in 30 low-emission buses for its Busway network and the publication of a Responsible Business Strategy focused on decarbonisation, electric ground transport, and recognition under the Airports Council International's carbon accreditation programme. It also piloted a 'Greener Fund' grant for local biodiversity and carbon reduction projects1 2 3.