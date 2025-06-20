20-Jun-2025 11:27 AM
London Gatwick Airport to offer 221 destinations with 57 airlines in summer 2025
London Gatwick Airport announced (19-Jun-2025) plans to offer 221 destinations served by 57 airlines during summer 2025. The destinations comprise 10 domestic, 159 short haul and 52 long haul routes. Details include:
- New short haul destinations launched between Apr-2025 and Jun-2025: Ålesund, Antalya, Billund, Brest, Rimini, Salerno and Wrocław;
- New carriers: Kenya Airways, Mavi Gök Airlines and Uganda Airlines. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Other major European airports have also announced expanded summer 2025 schedules: Munich planned over 214,000 flights to 216 destinations with 73 airlines1, Zurich scheduled 206 destinations with 63 airlines2, and Brussels planned 180 direct destinations with 68 airlines3. Vienna International Airport highlighted 190 destinations for the same period, including new services to Salerno and Burgas4.