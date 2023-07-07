London Gatwick Airport submits DCO for proposed Northern Runway plans

London Gatwick Airport submitted (06-Jul-2023) a development consent order (DCO) to the Planning Inspectorate, outlining plans to bring its Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway. The move is expected to create approximately 14,000 jobs and generate GBP1 million p/a in regional economic activity through tourism, trade, supply chain and other business opportunities. The DCO includes legally binding commitments regarding noise levels and carbon emissions. The Northern Runway currently acts as a taxiway and is only available when the Main Runway is out of use. The DCO proposes to reposition the centre line of the runway 12m north to allow dual runway operations. Construction could begin as early as 2025 and be completed and ready for operational use by the end of the 2020s. If approved, the plans would support the airport to meet demand by serving approximately 75 million passengers p/a by the late 2030s. CEO Stewart Wingate stated: "The Northern Runway plan will help secure the long term future of the airport and economic prosperity for thousands of families, businesses and future generations across the region. If approved, our plan will also improve airport resilience, meet future passenger demand and increase competition in the London airport market, by providing vital new international connections to support 'Global Britain'". [more - original PR]