London Gatwick Airport partners with Stanley Robotics for automated parking solution
London Gatwick Airport partnered (23-Jul-2026) with Stanley Robotics to launch a 'first of its kind' robotic parking solution near the South Terminal, effective Aug-2026. The system will enable passengers to drive into a dedicated private drop-off cabin, step out of their car and allow robots to lift the car by its tyres and park it in a secure location. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
London Gatwick previously signed a framework contract with Stanley Robotics to trial robot valet parking from 2H2019 to early 2020, marking the first UK airport trial of the technology.1 Gatwick also submitted plans in Dec-2019 for an autonomous robot valet parking system in the South Terminal long stay car park, using QR-code check-in and robots capable of lifting up to three tonnes.2