2-Mar-2021 2:12 PM

London Gatwick Airport cut staff by 40% in 2020

London Gatwick Airport stated (26-Feb-2021) the airport reduced operating costs by more than GBP140 million in 2020 through a variety of actions, including reducing staff by more than 40%, renegotiating contracts and consolidating all air traffic and passengers into one terminal. A strategic reduction in capital expenditure resulted in the deferral of over GBP380 million from the investment originally planned in 2020 and 2021. [more - original PR]

