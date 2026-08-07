Loganair to resume Inverness frequency to HIAL airports from Oct-2026
Transport Scotland announced (06-Aug-2026) Scotland's Government provided more than GBP1 million (EUR1.17 million) to Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) to support the frequency increase of Loganair services connecting Inverness to Stornoway, Kirkwall and Shetland Islands Sumburgh from 26-Oct-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, Loganair temporarily reduced frequency on the services from 19-Jul-2026, citing low passenger traffic, sustained losses and recent increases in fuel prices. Loganair CEO Luke Farajallah stated: "We're a privately owned airline, and keeping thin routes like these flying isn't something we can always do alone, so we're genuinely pleased that the Scottish Government has stepped in to make full services possible again from October". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Loganair said Inverness–Stornoway and Inverness–Kirkwall–Sumburgh had been loss making for a sustained period, citing higher fuel, repair, airport fee and route charge costs, and it called for Loganair, HIAL and Transport Scotland to find a way to sustain “lifeline routes” with limited passenger numbers.1 Loganair CEO Luke Farajallah said the carrier aimed to increase frequency on both services from Oct-2026, subject to securing appropriate funding, and OAG showed it as the sole scheduled operator on both routes.1