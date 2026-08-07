Loganair to resume Inverness frequency to HIAL airports from Oct-2026

Loganair said Inverness–Stornoway and Inverness–Kirkwall–Sumburgh had been loss making for a sustained period, citing higher fuel, repair, airport fee and route charge costs, and it called for Loganair, HIAL and Transport Scotland to find a way to sustain “lifeline routes” with limited passenger numbers.1 Loganair CEO Luke Farajallah said the carrier aimed to increase frequency on both services from Oct-2026, subject to securing appropriate funding, and OAG showed it as the sole scheduled operator on both routes.1