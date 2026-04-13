Loganair to launch Jersey-Bordeaux service

Loganair announced (10-Apr-2026) plans to launch twice weekly Jersey-Bordeaux service on 19-Jun-2026. The carrier is scheduled to operate the service through 05-Oct-2026. Ports of Jersey CEO Matt Thomas stated: "The introduction of direct flights to Bordeaux marks an exciting step forward for Jersey's European connectivity. Alongside our popular Paris service, this twice‑weekly route provides Islanders with greater flexibility for travel to the south of France, while also opening Jersey to a wider catchment of more than one million people living in the Bordeaux and Nouvelle‑Aquitaine region". [more - original PR]