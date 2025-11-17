Loganair confirms plans to establish permanent base, launch new services in Jersey
Loganair, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (15-Nov-2025) plans to offer new flights in Jersey to support passengers impacted by the suspension of Blue Islands operations, including the essential medical route to Southampton. Loganair plans to commence operations on 16-Nov-2025 and establish a new permanent base in Jersey in the future. According to Jersey's Government, Loganair will operate rescue services between Jersey and Guernsey, Exeter, Bristol and Southampton, as well as between Guernsey and Southampton. [more - original PR - Government of Jersey] [more - original PR - UK Civil Aviation Authority]
Background ✨
Blue Islands had served notice to Loganair regarding the immediate termination of their codeshare agreement after Loganair announced plans to operate the Southampton-Jersey service in early 2026, a route also operated by Blue Islands1. Loganair planned to commence the Southampton-Jersey service in Jan-2026 using Embraer ERJ145 equipment, emphasising the importance of reliable connectivity on this route2.