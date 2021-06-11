Loganair announces 'GreenSkies' initiative, introduces GBP1 mandatory charge

Loganair, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, announced (10-Jun-2021) its 'GreenSkies' initiative as a commitment to carbon neutrality by 2040. The programme includes immediate action to offset carbon emissions from all services and further investment in new technologies to assist the carrier in reaching its goal. A GBP1 mandatory 'GreenSkies' charge will be added to all Loganair services, effective 10-Jun-2021.