Liquid Sun launches eSAF production pilot with ABB, Finnair, Fortum and Finavia

Liquid Sun launched (20-Aug-2025) a renewable, sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF) production pilot with ABB, Finnair, Fortum and Finavia. The pilot aims to establish an ecosystem and value chain for synthetic fuel production in Finland. Liquid Sun will produce eSAF from biogenic CO2 emissions. Liquid Sun developed a process based on low temperature electrolysis technology that converts CO2 emissions and renewable hydrogen into eSAF. The pilot electro-fuel production unit will be located in Espoo and will be fully operational in autumn 2025. The companies will jointly develop eSAF production, conduct validation and build capabilities for globally scalable processes to secure the future supply of domestically produced sustainable aviation fuel. [more - original PR]