LAWA facilities achieve Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 4 certification
Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) announced (11-Apr-2025) Los Angeles International Airport and Los Angeles Van Nuys Airport achieved Level 4 'Transformation' certification under Airports Council International's Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme. The certification recognises LAWA's continued commitment to meeting sustainability goals, including carbon neutrality from airport operations by 2045. Los Angeles Van Nuys Airport becomes the first general aviation airport in the Americas to be certified at Level 4 or higher. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) had previously issued its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting achievements such as increased sustainable aviation fuel usage at Los Angeles International Airport and the early achievement of a 15% reduction in energy use per passenger by 20251. LAWA also recognised 21 jet operators under the Fly Friendly Programme for 2023 at Los Angeles Van Nuys Airport, which aims to reduce aircraft noise2.