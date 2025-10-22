LAWA confirms Terminal 5 closure, MSC South opening at Los Angeles International Airport

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) announced (20-Oct-2025) plans to close Terminal 5 for a complete demolition by 28-Oct-2025. The new Terminal 5 is scheduled to reopen ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. LAWA confirmed the following changes to check-in and ticketing activities until the new Terminal 5 opens:

JetBlue Airways will operate out of Terminal 1, effective 21-Oct-2025;

will operate out of Terminal 1, effective 21-Oct-2025; Spirit Airlines will operate out of Terminal 2, effective 22-Oct-2025;

will operate out of Terminal 2, effective 22-Oct-2025; American Airlines will operate out of Terminal 4, effective 28-Oct-2025.

LAWA also confirmed plans to open its Midfield Satellite Concourse South (MSC South) to the public on 21-Oct-2025. MSC South is an extension of the West Gates at the Tom Bradley International Terminal and will add 150,000sqft and eight gates to the airport's footprint. [more - original PR]