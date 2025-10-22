LAWA confirms Terminal 5 closure, MSC South opening at Los Angeles International Airport
Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) announced (20-Oct-2025) plans to close Terminal 5 for a complete demolition by 28-Oct-2025. The new Terminal 5 is scheduled to reopen ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. LAWA confirmed the following changes to check-in and ticketing activities until the new Terminal 5 opens:
- JetBlue Airways will operate out of Terminal 1, effective 21-Oct-2025;
- Spirit Airlines will operate out of Terminal 2, effective 22-Oct-2025;
- American Airlines will operate out of Terminal 4, effective 28-Oct-2025.
LAWA also confirmed plans to open its Midfield Satellite Concourse South (MSC South) to the public on 21-Oct-2025. MSC South is an extension of the West Gates at the Tom Bradley International Terminal and will add 150,000sqft and eight gates to the airport's footprint. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Midfield Satellite Concourse South was constructed in nine offsite segments, which were relocated to Los Angeles International Airport for final assembly, with significant completion scheduled in 2025. This facility is designed to add approximately 150,000sqft and eight gates for narrowbody aircraft as an extension of the West Gates at the Tom Bradley International Terminal1 2.