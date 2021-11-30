30-Nov-2021 6:48 AM
Launch of Zambia Airways confirmed for 01-Dec-2021
Ethiopian Airlines finalised (29-Nov-2021) preparations for the launch of Zambia Airways through a JV with Zambia's Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). Zambia Airways will commence operations with six times weekly Lusaka-Ndola service on 01-Dec-2021. The airline will also launch five times weekly Lusaka-Livingstone service and add domestic routes to Mfuwe and Solwezi. The carrier will introduce regional destinations, including Harare and Johannesburg, in 1Q2022. Ethiopian Airlines holds a 45% stake in the Zambia Airways JV and IDC holds 55%. The shareholders have contributed USD30 million in capital to the establishment of the airline. [more - original PR]