Latvian PM expects parliament to vote on short term loan for airBaltic
Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, via her personal Twitter account, stated (16-Apr-2026) a vote in the parliament on a short term loan to airBaltic should take place as soon as possible. Ms Siliņa requested the Minister of Economics provide an assessment on the impact any suspension of airBaltic's operations would have on the national economy.
Background ✨
Latvia's Cabinet of Ministers planned an extraordinary meeting on 13-Apr-2026 to assess airBaltic and the wider aviation industry, citing the Middle East conflict's impact on the global economy and fuel prices.1 Latvia's government backed a precautionary short term loan of up to EUR30 million on market terms to support liquidity and operational continuity, but it still required parliamentary approval.1 2