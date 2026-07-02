Latvian Finance Minister: airBaltic operations should reflect market conditions
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Background ✨
Latvia's government stated it would evaluate airBaltic's business plan and decide on further action scenarios by Aug-2026, while reiterating the airline's importance to the national economy.1 Latvia's Cabinet scheduled an extraordinary meeting for 13-Apr-2026 to assess airBaltic and the wider aviation industry, citing the Middle East conflict's impact on the global economy and fuel prices, and it supported a precautionary short term loan of up to EUR30 million on market terms to protect liquidity and operational continuity.2 Latvia's Ministry of Transport said the Cabinet would consider airBaltic's short term loan request and that a new business plan was being developed for summer 2026.3