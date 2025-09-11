Latin American population 'starting to connect to the rest of the world': Abra Group CEO

Abra Group CEO Adrian Neuhauser, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) the Latin America and Caribbean region "has a population that needs to connect, that needs to fly", and Abra Group is able to service this population by providing low airfares. Mr Neuhauser added that the regional population is now "starting to connect to the rest of the world", driving extra-regional travel.