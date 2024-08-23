23-Aug-2024 10:33 AM
LATAM Airlines Colombia CEO reports 'a lot of results' in waste management
LATAM Airlines Colombia CEO Santiago Alvarez, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (22-Aug-2024) the carrier has achieved "a lot of results" in waste management, including removing all single use plastics from operations and implementing onboard recycling. Mr Alvarez said the airline is also working with a conservation project in Colombia for carbon credits, commenting that the "potential is big".