LATAM Airlines climate change head highlights need for regional SAF policy integration

LATAM Airlines head of climate change management Diego Martínez del Río, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, explained (10-Sep-2026) the importance of having the right policies around sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). He stated: "One of the things that we believe would be a game changer is to have a regional integration - to have policies that are integrated within the countries - not only about SAF, but also about the carbon market itself". [more - CAPA TV]