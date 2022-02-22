Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Feb-2022 5:19 PM

Kuwait lifts PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated arrivals

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), via its official Twitter account, announced (20/21-Feb-2022) a reduction in international entry requirements, effective immediately. Under the new directives, COVID-19 PCR tests prior to and on arrival will no longer be required for fully vaccinated or otherwise immune passengers. DGCA also suspended the mandatory use of various passenger and test monitoring platforms, effective 23-Feb-2022.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More