22-Feb-2022 5:19 PM
Kuwait lifts PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated arrivals
Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), via its official Twitter account, announced (20/21-Feb-2022) a reduction in international entry requirements, effective immediately. Under the new directives, COVID-19 PCR tests prior to and on arrival will no longer be required for fully vaccinated or otherwise immune passengers. DGCA also suspended the mandatory use of various passenger and test monitoring platforms, effective 23-Feb-2022.