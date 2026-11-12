Kumamoto Airport: Consumption tax exemption transitions to refund method
Kumamoto Airport announced (11-Nov-2026) its tax exemption system transitioned to a refund method from 01-Nov-2026, requiring travellers to pay full tax-inclusive prices upfront in stores. To receive a refund, travellers must scan their passport at a customs tax-free kiosk within 90 days of purchase. Tax-free items in checked luggage must clear customs before bag drop, as refunds may be denied once bags are checked in. [more - original PR - Japanese]
Background ✨
Japan’s Government reportedly planned to shift tourist duty-free shopping to an airport refund model from 2026, requiring travellers to retain receipts and claim refunds on departure within 90 days, while also removing the existing JPY500,000 duty-free purchase cap.1 Kumamoto Airport previously became Japan’s first airport to open a dedicated one-stop on-site tax refund counter, consolidating refunds for purchases across seven stores.2