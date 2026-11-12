    Loading
    12-Nov-2026 12:19 PM

    Kumamoto Airport: Consumption tax exemption transitions to refund method

    Kumamoto Airport announced (11-Nov-2026) its tax exemption system transitioned to a refund method from 01-Nov-2026, requiring travellers to pay full tax-inclusive prices upfront in stores. To receive a refund, travellers must scan their passport at a customs tax-free kiosk within 90 days of purchase. Tax-free items in checked luggage must clear customs before bag drop, as refunds may be denied once bags are checked in. [more - original PR - Japanese]

    Background

    Japan’s Government reportedly planned to shift tourist duty-free shopping to an airport refund model from 2026, requiring travellers to retain receipts and claim refunds on departure within 90 days, while also removing the existing JPY500,000 duty-free purchase cap.1 Kumamoto Airport previously became Japan’s first airport to open a dedicated one-stop on-site tax refund counter, consolidating refunds for purchases across seven stores.2

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More