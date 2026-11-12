Kumamoto Airport: Consumption tax exemption transitions to refund method

Kumamoto Airport announced (11-Nov-2026) its tax exemption system transitioned to a refund method from 01-Nov-2026, requiring travellers to pay full tax-inclusive prices upfront in stores. To receive a refund, travellers must scan their passport at a customs tax-free kiosk within 90 days of purchase. Tax-free items in checked luggage must clear customs before bag drop, as refunds may be denied once bags are checked in. [more - original PR - Japanese]