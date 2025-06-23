23-Jun-2025 11:55 AM
Kuala Lumpur International Airport to commence aerotrain operations from Jul-2025
Malaysia Airports announced (21-Jun-2025) Kuala Lumpur International Airport will commence operations of its new aerotrains on 01-Jul-2025. The infrastructure upgrade commenced in 2022. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Malaysia Airports stated the new aerotrain at Kuala Lumpur International Airport was undergoing final safety checks and trial runs, and was expected to be operational in 2Q2025, subject to testing and commissioning progress, with all tests scheduled for completion by Apr-20251 2. Two aerotrains arrived at the airport and entered an inspection phase, with initial operational readiness targeted for 31-Jan-20253.