11-Sep-2026 4:46 PM
Korean Air to launch Starlink connectivity on select services from Sep-2026
Korean Air announced (11-Sep-2026) plans to launch Starlink inflight connectivity on select services from 15-Sep-2026. Starlink will be available on four recently retrofitted aircraft, comprising three A350-900s and one Boeing 777-300ER, which are primarily deployed on medium to long haul services to the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia. Passengers in all cabin classes will be able to access the free inflight WiFi. The airline aims to expand Starlink installation to most of its fleet by the end of 2027. [more - original PR - Korean]