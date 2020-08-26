Become a CAPA Member
26-Aug-2020 8:50 AM

Korean Air sells inflight catering and duty free business for USD834m

Korean Air signed (25-Aug-2020) a business transfer agreement with Hahn & Company for its inflight catering and duty free business on 25-Aug-2020. The business was sold for KRW990.6 billion (USD834.2 million) and will be transferred to a new corporation to be established by Hahn & Company. Korean Air will enter a contract with the new company for the supply of inflight meals and duty free products. The airline also plans to acquire a 20% stake in the new company. The transaction is expected to close in two to three months. [more - original PR - Korean]

