Korean Air ordered (21-Mar-2024) 27 A350-1000s and six A350-900s, in an agreement with Airbus valued at USD13.7 billion. The 33 A350s "will supplement the airline's long term fleet operations as it gradually retires its older aircraft". In addition to the A350s, Korean Air will take delivery of 50 new A321neos, 30 Boeing 737s, 20 787-10s and 10 787-9s in the coming years. [more - original PR]