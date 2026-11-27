Korean Air introduced (26-Nov-2026) smartphone based digital sleep testing to strengthen sleep health management for its employees, including pilots and cabin crew. The carrier stated it is "the first in the aviation industry to adopt a smartphone based sleep apnea screening medical device". Korean Air's Aviation Health and Medical Centre has been conducting digital sleep assessments since Sep-2026 for employees at higher risk of sleep disorders. Developed in partnership with Asleep, the two part programme covers sleep apnea screening and sleep rhythm management. Korean Air uses the Apnotrack app for sleep apnea screening which analyses breathing sounds over a seven day period. For sleep rhythm management, the ChronoTrack platform records sleep and wake times, and sleep regularity over 14 days to assess insomnia and circadian rhythm disruptions. The carrier plans to incorporate sleep testing into routine employee health checkups and strengthen referral pathways to specialised medical institutions. Korean Air will also establish sleep health management standards suited to aviation work environments. [more - original PR]