Korean Air completes cargo terminal upgrade at Incheon Airport, working on New York JFK

Korean Air completed (21-Oct-2026) works to improve and upgrade its cargo terminal facility at Seoul Incheon International Airport into "a fully integrated 'Smart Terminal' equipped with advanced automated logistics systems". The airline commenced works on the project in Jun-2025, including renovating infrastructure to improve cargo handling efficiency, installing new automated cargo handling equipment and deploying automated guided vehicles and new elevating transfer vehicles to increase the terminal's unit load device processing capacity from 18 to 30 units per hour. Following the completion of works in Sep-2026, "the terminal's total cargo handling capacity is projected to increase by more than 25%". Korean Air is now undertaking works to improve and upgrade its cargo terminal facility at New York John F Kennedy International Airport, with the aim of completing works in 2027. [more - original PR]