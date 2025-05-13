Knighthood Global to provide consultancy services to LAM - Mozambique Airlines shareholders
Mozambique's Government selected (12-May-2025) Knighthood Global to provide consultancy services towards the stabilisation and growth of LAM - Mozambique Airlines. The company will work with the airline's new shareholders Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa, Portos e Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique and Empresa Moçambicana de Seguros, with a mandate to procure appropriate aircraft and stabilise the carrier's fleet. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Mozambique's Government authorised the sale of 91% of its stake in LAM to state-owned entities, restricting buyers to Cahora Bassa Hydroelectric Plant, Mozambique Railways or Mozambican Insurance Company. Proceeds from the sale were intended for the purchase of eight aircraft, with recent invitations for expressions of interest to supply Embraer E190 and Boeing 737-700 aircraft to the airline1.