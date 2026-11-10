KM Malta Airlines CEO: EU ETS costs wipe out A320neo fuel savings

KM Malta Airlines CEO David Curmi stated (09-Nov-2026) the airline's gains from transitioning to an all A320neo fleet have been wiped out by higher EU emissions trading system costs (ETS). Mr Curmi said: "In the first year, we saved 17% on our fuel [...] but in the second year, our ETS costs increased by 166%, and that completely wiped out the saving". He warned that struggling airlines "will just disappear", reducing connectivity, and called for Europe to create an "emergency button" to act quickly when costs become unsustainable. [more - Aviation Week]