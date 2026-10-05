5-Oct-2026 11:28 AM
KLM takes delivery of first A350
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced (02-Oct-2026) the delivery of its first A350 aircraft at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. The aircraft will serve Toronto, Montreal, Kilimanjaro, Dar Es Salaam, Nairobi and Zanzibar. The delivery is part of KLM's EUR7 billion fleet renewal programme. President and CEO Marjan Rintel stated: "Fleet renewal is one of the most effective ways we can make our operations cleaner, quieter and more fuel efficient". [more - original PR]