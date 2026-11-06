KLM Royal Dutch Airlines unveils restructuring plan
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced (05-Nov-2026) a restructuring programme targeting a EUR1.4 billion annual earnings improvement. The plan will modernise KLM's 185 aircraft fleet, boost competitiveness, and secure its 160 destination network from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. KLM is targeting an 8% productivity increase by 2028 alongside moderate wage growth, while cutting its workforce by approximately 15%. On the fleet side, KLM plans to shift toward Embraer E195-E2 and A321neo aircraft, phasing out older Boeing 737s and E190s entirely, with its engineering and maintenance division redirecting resources to support these aircraft types. KLM Cargo will consolidate freight into a single Schiphol warehouse, scaling volumes through automation without adding staff, ahead of a new terminal due in 2035. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
KLM signalled further structural decisions for 2026, with CFO Bas Brouns warning costs were rising faster than revenues and saying additional cost reductions were needed to improve predictability and fund investment.1 In 3Q2025, CEO Marjan Rintel said revenue rose slightly but high costs and operational challenges persisted, while Brouns cited contract renegotiations, more flights and better use of digital solutions.2 KLM also cancelled 160 European flights in May-2026 due to rising fuel costs.3