KLM Royal Dutch Airlines unveils restructuring plan

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced (05-Nov-2026) a restructuring programme targeting a EUR1.4 billion annual earnings improvement. The plan will modernise KLM's 185 aircraft fleet, boost competitiveness, and secure its 160 destination network from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. KLM is targeting an 8% productivity increase by 2028 alongside moderate wage growth, while cutting its workforce by approximately 15%. On the fleet side, KLM plans to shift toward Embraer E195-E2 and A321neo aircraft, phasing out older Boeing 737s and E190s entirely, with its engineering and maintenance division redirecting resources to support these aircraft types. KLM Cargo will consolidate freight into a single Schiphol warehouse, scaling volumes through automation without adding staff, ahead of a new terminal due in 2035. [more - original PR]