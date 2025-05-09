KLM Royal Dutch Airlines SVP sustainability: 'Climate change has been largely politicised'

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines SVP strategy, sustainability and transformation Zita Schellekens, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "Climate change has been largely politicised, and the effect of climate change on our industry will be quite detrimental". Ms Schellekens added: "The customer needs to help us decarbonise". She noted: "High end luxury travellers do tend to purchase more SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) and they also tend to travel more, but the more premium segment is also less sustainable by nature".