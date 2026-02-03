KLM Royal Dutch Airlines reappoints president and CEO

KLM reported a slight revenue increase in 3Q2025 despite high costs and operational challenges, with CFO Bas Brouns noting that the carrier was still not earning enough to invest adequately in key areas to maintain competitiveness and was seeking further financial improvements1. The current KLM board composition, with Marjan Rintel as CEO, was set following the planned departure of chief experience officer Barry ter Voert at the end of 20252.