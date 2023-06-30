KLM introduces new 'World Business Class' seats onboard 777 fleet

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines introduced (29-Jun-2023) its new 'World Business Class' (WBC) seats onboard its Boeing 777 fleet. The Jamco Venture seats are installed in a 1-2-1 configuration and will be fitted on the carrier's entire 777-300 and 777-200 fleet. This fleet will also be fitted with the latest 'Premium Comfort' cabin, with the full revamp to be completed during the course of the coming year. Features of the new seats include:

Direct aisle access, with a sliding door to enable the seat to be closed off;

More personal adjustment options and user friendly functionality, including an adjustable lower-back support and a relax setting with a back massage feature;

Full flat lie seat, into a 198cm long bed;

Multiple charging sockets and a wireless charging option;

Storage in a lockable compartment, which has a built-in mirror.

Recessed bottle holder. [more - original PR]