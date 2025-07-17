Loading
17-Jul-2025 11:29 AM

KLM deploys Air France pilots on Amsterdam-New York JFK service in summer 2025

KLM announced (16-Jul-2025) Air France pilots will operate KLM Boeing 777-200 equipment on Amsterdam-New York JFK service until 25-Oct-2025. The pilots will work alongside KLM cabin crew, the first time that Air France pilots and KLM crew will jointly operate a KLM service. KLM COO Maarten Stienen stated: "This collaboration will help KLM to operate its scheduled flights this summer". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

KLM previously operated Amsterdam-New York JFK services with both Boeing 787-9 and 777-200ER aircraft, often in coordination with Delta Air Lines, its trans-Atlantic joint venture partner. It also increased JFK frequencies in past years and has been the sole scheduled operator on several other North American routes in recent seasons1 2 3.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More