KLM deploys Air France pilots on Amsterdam-New York JFK service in summer 2025
KLM announced (16-Jul-2025) Air France pilots will operate KLM Boeing 777-200 equipment on Amsterdam-New York JFK service until 25-Oct-2025. The pilots will work alongside KLM cabin crew, the first time that Air France pilots and KLM crew will jointly operate a KLM service. KLM COO Maarten Stienen stated: "This collaboration will help KLM to operate its scheduled flights this summer". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
KLM previously operated Amsterdam-New York JFK services with both Boeing 787-9 and 777-200ER aircraft, often in coordination with Delta Air Lines, its trans-Atlantic joint venture partner. It also increased JFK frequencies in past years and has been the sole scheduled operator on several other North American routes in recent seasons1 2 3.