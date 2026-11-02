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    2-Nov-2026 12:23 PM

    KLM deploys A350-900 on Amsterdam-Toronto service

    KLM Royal Dutch Airlines deployed (30-Oct-2026) its first A350-900 on the inaugural service from Amsterdam to Toronto. The airline plans to gradually introduce A350 aircraft on services to Montreal, Kilimanjaro, Dar es Salaam, Nairobi and Zanzibar. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Air France-KLM stated KLM planned to keep deploying its first A350 to Toronto in winter 2026/27, while a second A350 was expected to enter service on 30-Nov-2026 on routes including Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Montreal and Nairobi, and a third A350 was due from 01-Mar-20271. KLM also commissioned the first A350 simulator in the Netherlands, with initial pilot training due to begin shortly2.

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