2-Nov-2026 12:23 PM
KLM deploys A350-900 on Amsterdam-Toronto service
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines deployed (30-Oct-2026) its first A350-900 on the inaugural service from Amsterdam to Toronto. The airline plans to gradually introduce A350 aircraft on services to Montreal, Kilimanjaro, Dar es Salaam, Nairobi and Zanzibar. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air France-KLM stated KLM planned to keep deploying its first A350 to Toronto in winter 2026/27, while a second A350 was expected to enter service on 30-Nov-2026 on routes including Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Montreal and Nairobi, and a third A350 was due from 01-Mar-20271. KLM also commissioned the first A350 simulator in the Netherlands, with initial pilot training due to begin shortly2.