KLM deploys A350-900 on Amsterdam-Toronto service

Air France-KLM stated KLM planned to keep deploying its first A350 to Toronto in winter 2026/27, while a second A350 was expected to enter service on 30-Nov-2026 on routes including Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Montreal and Nairobi, and a third A350 was due from 01-Mar-20271. KLM also commissioned the first A350 simulator in the Netherlands, with initial pilot training due to begin shortly2.