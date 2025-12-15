KLM CEO: 'We need a level playing field' on EU sustainability mandates

KLM CEO Marjan Rintel, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "We support the objectives of the EU on sustainability including mandates on SAF, but it needs to be affordable and it needs to be for all the airlines flying in and out of Europe… We need a level playing field". Ms Rintel commented on the need for investment in e-SAF considering the reality of fuel as "the biggest bill of an airline", adding that the carrier is "not sure" if it will make 2030 sustainability targets in the existing ecosystem.