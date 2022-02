KLM cancels services to and over Russian territory

KLM cancelled (26-Feb-2022) all services to Russia, as well as those passing over Russian airspace, for seven days from 26-Feb-2022. KLM stated EU sanctions declaring no spare aircraft parts may be sent to Russia means it can no longer guarantee that services to Russia, or passing over Russian territory, can return safely. The carrier is exploring alternatives for its services which pass over Russian airspace to other destinations. [more - original PR]