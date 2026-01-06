6-Jan-2026 12:07 PM
KLM cancels 300 flights on 06-Jan-2026 due to adverse weather
KLM cancelled (05-Jan-2026) 300 Amsterdam Schiphol flights on 05-Jan-2026 and 300 Amsterdam Schiphol flights on 06-Jan-2026 due to adverse weather conditions. The winter conditions are expected to continue in the coming days. The carrier also cancelled 187 flights on 03-Jan-2026 and 295 flights on 04-Jan-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
KLM also experienced significant flight cancellations at Amsterdam Schiphol due to bad weather and limited runway capacity in 4Q2024, which contributed to increased costs and an operating loss of EUR18 million for the period1. Strong winds previously led to over 200 preventive cancellations at Schiphol in Dec-20232.