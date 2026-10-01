KLM and KLM Cityhopper confirm participation in 'The Aviation Challenge' initiative for 2026
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Background ✨
KLM previously operated Aviation Challenge showcase flights from Amsterdam to Rome and Nairobi, while KLM Cityhopper flew an Embraer E195-E2 service to Krakow, testing measures such as AI-based water calculations, efficient flying tools and meal pre-selection, plus priority boarding for sustainable aviation fuel contributors.1 KLM Cityhopper also trialled OptiClimb, maximised use of electric ground equipment and reduced onboard weight on an E195-E2 showcase flight to Valencia.2