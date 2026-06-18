KKR commits USD1.4bn to aircraft leasing with Altavair
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Background ✨
KKR and Altavair previously agreed KKR would increase its stake in Altavair and sister company AV AirFinance, with Altavair chief commercial officer Matthew Hoesley becoming president and CCO and Andrew Carpenter appointed CFO.1 KKR and Altavair earlier announced a USD1.15 billion commitment to grow a leased aircraft portfolio, having acquired more than 90 aircraft and leased over 75% of it.2