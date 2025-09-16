Loading
16-Sep-2025 12:36 PM

Kiwi.com: Improved connectivity can boost traveller perceptions

Kiwi.com chief business development officer Mitzi Berberi, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) that improving air travel connectivity in Peru and intra-regional connectivity in Latin America generally can help to improve traveller perceptions of safety and enhance destination attractiveness, particularly for Generation Z travellers. Ms Berberi said that safety conscious travellers want to "know that they can get home easily and connectivity is a part of that".

