Kiwi.com chief business development officer outlines OTA distribution support methods for airlines

Kiwi.com chief business development officer Mitzi Berberi, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, cited (23-Apr-2026) the adoption of Apple Pay as an example of the impact of wallets on payments within the industry, stating: "Within 30 days of implementing Apple Pay, 30% of our customers were using it to complete their transactions. The uptick was remarkable. It increased basket size and number of bookings as well". Ms Berberi also commented on the ways online travel agents support airlines who may be weaker in their distribution in certain locations, adding: "We provide support to the airlines where they don't have market dominance or want to invest as much locally. We have over 140 different payment methods globally... The adoption of payment methods that they wouldn't necessarily invest in is the first thing. Then there's currency acceptances. I think those are the two main ones". [more - CAPA TV]