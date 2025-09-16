Kiwi.com aiming to fill gaps where 'connections don’t exist': Chief business development officer

Kiwi.com chief business development officer Mitzi Berberi, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) the company is "not here competing with airlines - we're here to fill that gap where those connections don't exist". According to Ms Berberi, the company's virtual interlining approach "can complement what airlines are doing" and can "increase the reach of airlines and help their passengers get to their destinations".