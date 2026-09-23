Kenya Airways selects Branchspace to deliver digital commerce consulting services
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
Kenya Airways appointed Safari Duty Free to operate its inflight duty free retail service for five years from 01-Nov-2026, covering brand partnerships, merchandising, digital retail and customer experience.1 Kenya Airways and Visa launched a strategic co-brand agreement, including planned co-branded credit and debit cards and digital payment solutions, targeted for availability by end-2025.2 Kenya Airways rolled out multiple digital customer initiatives, including a revamped online booking platform and a new website with improved navigation and online check-in features.3 4 Kenya Airways also expanded its distribution and personalisation capabilities via an ARC Direct Connect integration and an NDC indirect sales platform delivered through Verteil Technologies.5 6