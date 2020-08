Kenya Airways resumes regular international services

Kenya Airways, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (01-Aug-2020) it resumed regular international services on 01-Aug-2020, ending a suspension in place since 28-Mar-2020. The carrier estimated it will handle 8000 passengers in the first week of resumed operations. The airline will resume services to 30 international destinations, including Addis Ababa, Dakar, Dubai, Kigali, London and Lusaka (EABW News/Reuters, 01-Aug-2020).