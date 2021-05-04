Become a CAPA Member
4-May-2021 2:24 PM

Kenya Airways resumes domestic services from Nairobi as government lifts movement restrictions

Kenya Airways, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (01-May-2021) the resumption of domestic services from Nairobi, effective 02-May-2021, following the Kenyan Government's decision to lift the restriction on movement to and from Nairobi. The airline will initially operate daily Nairobi-Kisumu and twice daily Nairobi-Mombasa services and will "review the option of increasing frequencies as demand picks [up]".

